Noodles and soup are a match made in heaven and you’ll love this delicious version featuring meaty shiitake mushrooms and boiled egg.

Slimming World’s vegetable ramen noodle bowl is packed with loads of delicious fresh veg – bringing loads of different flavours and textures into the mix. For a vegetarian version, swap the chicken stock for vegetable, and if you want to go vegan simply use egg-free noodles and remove the boiled eggs!

If you want to be really organised, you can meal prep by chopping up all the vegetables ahead of times and simply assembling the ramen on the night you want it!

Ingredients 350g dried ramen noodles (or use udon noodles)

750ml chicken stock

3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2cm piece root ginger, peeled and finely grated

4 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp Chinese five-spice powder

¼ tsp mild chilli powder

4 baby pak choi, halved or quartered

1 large carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks

200g shiitake mushrooms, stalks removed, thinly sliced

½ red pepper, deseeded and very thinly sliced

2 spring onions, finely shredded

2 eggs, boiled to your liking, peeled and halved

Method Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain and rinse under cold running water, then drain again and set aside.

Pour the stock into a large saucepan with the garlic, ginger, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, five-spice powder and chilli powder, stir well and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the pak choi, carrot and mushrooms and bring back to the boil.

Reduce the heat and cook gently for 3-4 minutes.

Place the red pepper and spring onions in a bowl of iced water for a few minutes to make them curl. Drain well.

Divide the noodles between four soup bowls and share out the stock and vegetables. Top with a boiled egg half and serve garnished with the red pepper and spring onion curls.