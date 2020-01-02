Spray a pan with low calorie cooking spray and cook the onion, red pepper and garlic for 10 minutes. Stir in the tomato purée and chopped tomatoes with 113ml/4fl oz of water. Cover and cook for 15 minutes.

Cook the spinach, according to the pack instructions. Drain well and squeeze out all the water. Cool a little and chop roughly. Place in a bowl and mix with the quark, some seasoning and the nutmeg.

Mix 4 tablespoons of the milk with the cornflour and whisk into the remaining milk. Pour into a saucepan and heat gently, stirring. Bring up to a simmer and cook for 1 minute.