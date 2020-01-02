This Slimming World spinach, tomato and red pepper cannelloni is healthy eating at its best. The kids will love the cheese-covered cannelloni, while also getting some of their 5-a-day.
Ingredients
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- low calorie cooking spray
- 2 level tbsp tomato purée
- 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 500g pack spinach, washed
- 250g tub quark
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- a large pinch ground nutmeg
- 284ml/½ pint skimmed milk
- 2 level tbsp cornflour
- 12 cannelloni pasta tubes
- 28g/1oz bunch basil, leaves only
- 57g/2oz reduced fat cheddar cheese, grated
Method
Spray a pan with low calorie cooking spray and cook the onion, red pepper and garlic for 10 minutes. Stir in the tomato purée and chopped tomatoes with 113ml/4fl oz of water. Cover and cook for 15 minutes.
Cook the spinach, according to the pack instructions. Drain well and squeeze out all the water. Cool a little and chop roughly. Place in a bowl and mix with the quark, some seasoning and the nutmeg.
Mix 4 tablespoons of the milk with the cornflour and whisk into the remaining milk. Pour into a saucepan and heat gently, stirring. Bring up to a simmer and cook for 1 minute.
Spread half the tomato and pepper sauce in a large ovenproof dish. Stuff the cannelloni tubes with the spinach mixture, arrange in the dish and spoon over the remaining sauce. Scatter over the basil leaves and finish with the white sauce. Sprinkle over the cheese and bake in the oven at 190°C/Gas 5 for 40 minutes. Serve with a large mixed salad.
Top tip for making Slimming World spinach, tomato and red pepper cannelloni
Quark is a type of low-fat cream cheese